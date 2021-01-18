XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Short Interest Update

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. XP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in XP in the third quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in XP in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of XP during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XP opened at $39.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. XP has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $238.15 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XP will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

