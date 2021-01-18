Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 7,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AUY stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Yamana Gold by 410.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 58.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,100,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,428,000 after acquiring an additional 140,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 30.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CSFB set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

