Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.62. The company had a trading volume of 38,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,290. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.80.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,370.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,735. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.44.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

