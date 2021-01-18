Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Announce -$2.37 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.07) and the highest is ($1.47). Allegiant Travel reported earnings of $3.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 163.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of ($10.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.25) to ($9.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $9.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.46.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $168,860.00. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 45,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $7,046,176.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,367,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,580,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,294,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 82,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $10.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.90. The company had a trading volume of 143,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.43. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $197.13.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

