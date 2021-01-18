Zacks: Analysts Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Post $2.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.28. 3M posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $8.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $8.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in 3M by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of 3M by 3,127.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,184,000 after acquiring an additional 218,900 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 17,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in 3M by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 45,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.55. 3,550,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.59. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

