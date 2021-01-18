Zacks: Analysts Expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings. CSG Systems International reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.18. 162,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 711,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after buying an additional 142,992 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,404,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

