Zacks: Analysts Expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PPL’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.60. PPL posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in PPL by 38.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,356,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,125. PPL has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

