Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.17. CF Industries reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Stephens raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

NYSE:CF traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $45.56. 197,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

