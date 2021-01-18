Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.74 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Alerus Financial by 417.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alerus Financial by 118.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

