Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cryoport currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of CYRX traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.04. The company had a trading volume of 851,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $68.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 14.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter worth $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

