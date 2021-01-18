Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $171.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences is developing its lead pipeline candidate KSI-301, a biologic therapy for treating various retinal vascular diseases. It is currently being evaluated in the DAZZLE study for a chronic eye disorder. If successfully developed and approved, the company believes that KSI-301 can serve an area of hugely unmet medical need for new foundational therapy on retinal diseases. Kodiak Sciences remains on track to submit a single filing for KSI-301 in 2022 to treat three retinal vascular diseases. However, due to lack of a marketed product, Kodiak Sciences is yet to generate any revenues. Lack of collaboration too remains a woe. Thus, any developmental delay or a regulatory setback related to KSI-301 will hurt the stock. Shares of the company have outperformed in the past one year.”

KOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kodiak Sciences to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.67.

KOD stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.54. 279,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,160. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.25. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $169.98.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total value of $544,810.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,273.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 35,850 shares of company stock worth $3,910,899 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth about $29,427,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

