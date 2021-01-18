Zacks Investment Research Lowers Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of AZP-531 and ATR-101 which are in clinical stage. Millendo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as OvaScience Inc., is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

MLND has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLND traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 380,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,780. Millendo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $33.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 856.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 180,462 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

