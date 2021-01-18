Zcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,159.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,203.14 or 0.03421946 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.78 or 0.00397561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $473.65 or 0.01347159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.58 or 0.00567652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.64 or 0.00439831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.00289071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00021340 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

