Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Up 58.2% Over Last Week

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $466,010.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse token can now be purchased for $0.0564 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded 58.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00059735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00512309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.80 or 0.03905570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016249 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012805 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zenfuse Token Trading

Zenfuse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

