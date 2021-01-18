Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZURVY. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of ZURVY stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.09. 155,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,350. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.50.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.