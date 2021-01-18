Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 430 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 430 target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 453.10 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 350 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 403.92.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

