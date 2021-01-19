-$0.05 EPS Expected for Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yatsen’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatsen will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatsen.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YSG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Yatsen in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yatsen in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price objective for the company.

NYSE YSG traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $20.00. 2,884,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00. Yatsen has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

