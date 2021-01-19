$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.09. OraSure Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 370.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. 1,005,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,643. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $979.87 million, a PE ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

