$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,660 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,719 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,789,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 529,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 71,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,440. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.72, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.