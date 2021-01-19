-$0.15 EPS Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SELB shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair downgraded Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 1,770,204 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $4,655,636.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at $19,182,233.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SELB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. 2,077,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,460. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $372.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

