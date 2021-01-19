$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%.

NYSE:CBD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,939. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 4,820.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 398,632 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter valued at $452,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter valued at $142,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 193.0% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 759,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 500,212 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter valued at $1,281,000.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (CBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.