$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.56. The Bank of Princeton reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.07. 8,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,916. The company has a market cap of $162.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

