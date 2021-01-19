$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Ingevity reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.83 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

NGVT traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.72. 198,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,091. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.27. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 27.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

