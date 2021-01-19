$0.72 EPS Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.77. IHS Markit posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,800. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 215,504 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 19.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

