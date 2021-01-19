0Chain (ZCN) Trading Up 36.6% Over Last Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. 0Chain has a market cap of $27.11 million and $534,112.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001564 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000212 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 64.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00043445 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.