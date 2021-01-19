$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Pivotal Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.32.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. 386,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,415. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

