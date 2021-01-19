10,374 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 100.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 22,399 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.34. 1,024,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,420. The company has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BUD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.