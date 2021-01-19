109,247 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Acquired by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 109,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,022,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.74. 1,223,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.