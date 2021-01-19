10X Capital Venture Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) Shares Down 1.5%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45. Approximately 70,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 71,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

