140166 Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $625.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by 140166 from $610.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. 140166 currently has a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $567.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $548.92.

NVDA stock opened at $514.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $529.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.26. The firm has a market cap of $318.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.19, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

