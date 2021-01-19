1,640 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Albemarle by 12.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 55,670 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.96.

Shares of ALB traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.66. 33,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,110. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $187.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.23 and a 200 day moving average of $108.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.