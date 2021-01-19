16,708 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Bought by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONG. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,621,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,307,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,494,000 after acquiring an additional 139,743 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 450,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 314,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.30. 189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,390. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.55. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $131.88 and a one year high of $251.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th.

