195,548 Shares in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 195,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,000. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 5.1% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 418,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,636,000 after purchasing an additional 256,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 85,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 975,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,967,000 after purchasing an additional 59,088 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.30. 1,924,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,196. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.80. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05.

