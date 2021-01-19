1World (1WO) Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, 1World has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. 1World has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $7,935.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World coin can now be purchased for $0.0695 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 1World

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

