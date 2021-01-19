2,006 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,006 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,561.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,777,000 after purchasing an additional 683,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.78 on Tuesday, hitting $216.92. The company had a trading volume of 396,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,994,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,499 shares of company stock valued at $41,301,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.