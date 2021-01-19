27,856 Shares in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Knoll at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 1,053.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Knoll in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Knoll during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knoll by 19.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 101.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

KNL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.89. 7,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,990. The stock has a market cap of $805.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Knoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

