2,877 Shares in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Purchased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 230,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 86,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.77. 8,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

