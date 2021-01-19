29,129 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.94. 590,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,853,270. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $69.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

