35,778 Shares in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kimball International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Kimball International by 4.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Kimball International by 7.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kimball International by 1.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Kimball International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Kimball International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. 6,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,100. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $481.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $21.76.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.94 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

