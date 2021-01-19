3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after acquiring an additional 659,549 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in 3M by 38.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 64.2% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 200,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,132,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.59. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $181.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.