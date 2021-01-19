3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after buying an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 28.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after buying an additional 659,549 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after buying an additional 259,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 36.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,909,000 after buying an additional 239,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.20. The stock had a trading volume of 180,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,950. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.