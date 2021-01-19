4,105 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,105 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.70.

FTNT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.11. 12,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.23 and its 200 day moving average is $129.31. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $155.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.