41,451 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Bought by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 19,841 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.79. 2,647,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,117. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

