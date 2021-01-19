46,523 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 63,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.38. 2,452,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.83. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

