500 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Acquired by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 16,441 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC traded up $7.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.72. 3,397,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,113. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.56 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.49.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,813,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $23,248,289.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $37,129,266.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,265,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.13.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

