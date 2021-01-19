5,101 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Purchased by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $923,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $1,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

Fastly stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average is $87.00. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -137.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $207,128.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,361,843.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 316,757 shares of company stock worth $22,798,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

