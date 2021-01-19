564,400 Shares in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Bought by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 564,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.77% of Stereotaxis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STXS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 596.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. 2,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,251. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.92 million, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.01. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.58.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STXS shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

