60,026 Shares in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth $676,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,656,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth $23,918,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.40. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($2.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.