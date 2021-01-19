63,548 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Purchased by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,075,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,668,000 after buying an additional 65,168 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 126,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 31,001 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. 6,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,520. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04.

