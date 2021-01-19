6,451 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.52.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $129.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,984,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.11 and a 200-day moving average of $118.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

